GM Breweries Q2 Results: Profit Declines; Shares Tumble 9%

Shares of the company fell 7.92% to Rs 730.05 apiece, compared to a 0.99% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2.06 p.m. The stock tumbled 9.01% to Rs 721.40 apiece during the day.

However, earlier in the day, the shares jumped 1.91% to a 52-week high of Rs 808 per share. It has risen 16.6% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.4.