GM Breweries Q2 Results: Profit Declines; Shares Tumble 9%
The company's consolidated net profit fell 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 22.4 crore in the quarter ended September
Shares of GM Breweries Ltd. tumbled 9% after its second-quarter profit fell and margin contracted.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 22.4 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.
GM Breweries Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 151.6 crore.
Ebitda down 3.6% at Rs 29.7 crore.
Margin at 19.61% vs 21.72%
Net profit down 1.4% at Rs 22.4 crore.
Shares of the company fell 7.92% to Rs 730.05 apiece, compared to a 0.99% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2.06 p.m. The stock tumbled 9.01% to Rs 721.40 apiece during the day.
However, earlier in the day, the shares jumped 1.91% to a 52-week high of Rs 808 per share. It has risen 16.6% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.4.