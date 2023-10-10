BQPrimeMarketsGM Breweries Q2 Results: Profit Declines; Shares Tumble 9%
ADVERTISEMENT

GM Breweries Q2 Results: Profit Declines; Shares Tumble 9%

The company's consolidated net profit fell 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 22.4 crore in the quarter ended September

10 Oct 2023, 2:57 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A man checking the stock chart on his smart phone and laptop. (Photo: Austin Distel/Source: Unsplash</p></div>
A man checking the stock chart on his smart phone and laptop. (Photo: Austin Distel/Source: Unsplash

Shares of GM Breweries Ltd. tumbled 9% after its second-quarter profit fell and margin contracted.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 10.4% year-on-year to Rs 22.4 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.

GM Breweries Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 151.6 crore.

  • Ebitda down 3.6% at Rs 29.7 crore.

  • Margin at 19.61% vs 21.72%

  • Net profit down 1.4% at Rs 22.4 crore.

Shares of the company fell 7.92% to Rs 730.05 apiece, compared to a 0.99% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2.06 p.m. The stock tumbled 9.01% to Rs 721.40 apiece during the day.

However, earlier in the day, the shares jumped 1.91% to a 52-week high of Rs 808 per share. It has risen 16.6% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.4.

ALSO READ

Real Estate Index Surges To 15-Year High On Positive Quarterly Updates

Opinion
Real Estate Index Surges To 15-Year High On Positive Quarterly Updates
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT