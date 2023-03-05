Global Trends, FPIs Trading To Drive Markets In Holiday-Truncated Week: Analysts

Equity markets would be mainly driven by global trends and foreign fund trading activity in the holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange have listed March 7, which is a Tuesday, as a holiday on account of the festival of Holi.

However, stock brokers' association ANMI has urged the government, exchanges and SEBI to shift the holiday to March 8 from March 7.

"Indian stock markets may remain volatile amid fear that the US FED will keep raising interest rates to control inflation. Rising US bond yields and macroeconomic numbers will keep the market mood subdued in the near-term."