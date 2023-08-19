Global Stock Managers On Guard As China Pain Set To Spread

Caterpillar Inc. and Dupont de Nemours Inc. are among a long list of firms that have sounded the alarm in their latest earnings releases. With China’s growth forecast getting slashed, investors are seeking to de-risk their portfolios. An MSCI index that tracks global companies with the biggest exposure to China has retreated about 10% this month, double the decline in the broader gauge of world stocks, while Bank of America Corp. strategists see US stocks dropping another 4% as the woes grow.