Global Money Is Fast Chasing Alternatives in Asian Equities as China Anxiety Grows

The tech-heavy markets of South Korea and Taiwan are rallying as global demand surges for all things AI and as the chip cycle is seen turning a corner. Benchmarks there too have gained at least 15% each this year. In India, a growing retail investor base and solid earnings are adding to the appeal of equities with foreign funds also piling in, helping drive the Nifty 50 Index to less than 2% away from an all-time high.