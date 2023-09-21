Glenmark Agrees To Sell 75% In Life Sciences Unit To Nirma For Rs 5,652 Crore

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. agreed to sell 75% stake in its life sciences subsidiary to Nirma Ltd. for Rs 5,651.5 crore as it focuses on core therapies and seeks to unlock value for repaying debt.

The pharma company will sell shares of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. at Rs 615 apiece, according to an exchange filing. Glenmark Pharma will own 7.84% after the transaction. The deal, subject to customary approvals, is expected to close in FY24.

Nirma will make the mandatory open offer to all public shareholders of Glenmark Life Sciences.

Glenmark, its subsidiary and Nirma have agreed to "certain non-compete and non-solicit arrangements for a specified period".

Glenmark Life Sciences reported a revenue of Rs 2,161 crore and a net profit of Rs 467 crore in FY23, according to disclosures to exchanges. The company is valued at Rs 7,684 crore, as of Thursday's closing price.

Kotak Investment Banking acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Glenmark Pharma and its subsidiary, while S&R Associates and Trilegal acted as legal advisers. Khaitan & Co., KPMG, BCG, Eaishman and DAM Capital advised Nirma Group on the deal.

The deal aligns with Glenmark’s strategic intent of moving up the value chain to "become an innovative/brand-led organization, with continuous focus on our core therapeutic areas of dermatology, respiratory and oncology", Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director at Glenmark Pharma, said in the statement. "It also presents an opportunity for us to strengthen shareholder value through deleveraging and enhancing our overall return profile.”