Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Shares Decline After It Swings To Loss In Q4

Shares of the company declined 5.49% to Rs 590, compared to a 0.22% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:07 a.m.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 2.8 times the 30-day average volume.

Of the 18 analysts tracking the stock, nine maintain a 'buy', seven recommend a 'hold', and two analysts suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average consensus price target implies a potential downside of 13.2% over the next 12 months.