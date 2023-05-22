BQPrimeMarketsGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Shares Decline After It Swings To Loss In Q4
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Shares Decline After It Swings To Loss In Q4

The company reported a net loss of Rs 428 crore compared with a net profit of Rs 156 crore a year ago.

22 May 2023, 11:13 AM IST
BQPrime
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. manufacturing plant in Nashik (image: Company website)
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declined after it swung into a net loss in the fourth quarter.

The drug maker reported a net loss of Rs 428 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with a net profit of Rs 156 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing. Revenue went up 12% to Rs 3,374 crore in January–March.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 12% at Rs 3,374 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,331 crore).

  • Ebitda up 31% to Rs 605 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 604 crore).

  • Margins at 17.9% vs. 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.1%)

  • Net loss of Rs 428 crore vs. net profit of Rs 156 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 276 crore profit)

  • The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for fiscal 2023. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 799.73 crore during the quarter under review.

Shares of the company declined 5.49% to Rs 590, compared to a 0.22% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:07 a.m.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 2.8 times the 30-day average volume.

Of the 18 analysts tracking the stock, nine maintain a 'buy', seven recommend a 'hold', and two analysts suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average consensus price target implies a potential downside of 13.2% over the next 12 months.

What Nomura Says:

  • Reiterates a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 633, implying a potential upside of 1.44%.

  • Growth in Indian formulations was below the brokerage's estimates.

  • Sales in Q4 were impacted by divestment of brands, the National List of Essential Medicines, and sales returns related to Covid-19 products.

  • Estimates brand divestment would have contributed Rs 40–45 crore to the sales decline in Q4.

  • The remaining can be attributed to the impact of NLEM price cuts and sales returns.

  • Gross margin declined 167 basis points quarter-on-quarter and was 186 basis points below house estimates.

  • Says it expects moderation in raw material prices to have some positive impact on the gross margin.

  • The impact of NLEM price cuts, sales returns, lower contributions from high-margin India businesses, and lower operating income dragged down gross margins.

  • Rising working capital increased net debt significantly by Rs 650 crore to Rs 2,900 crore in FY23.

  • Expects the company to clock 6% year-on-year revenue growth in fiscal 2024, while Ebitda margin should be 18.1%.

