Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Shares Decline After It Swings To Loss In Q4
The company reported a net loss of Rs 428 crore compared with a net profit of Rs 156 crore a year ago.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declined after it swung into a net loss in the fourth quarter.
The drug maker reported a net loss of Rs 428 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with a net profit of Rs 156 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing. Revenue went up 12% to Rs 3,374 crore in January–March.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 12% at Rs 3,374 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,331 crore).
Ebitda up 31% to Rs 605 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 604 crore).
Margins at 17.9% vs. 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.1%)
Net loss of Rs 428 crore vs. net profit of Rs 156 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 276 crore profit)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for fiscal 2023. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 799.73 crore during the quarter under review.
Shares of the company declined 5.49% to Rs 590, compared to a 0.22% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:07 a.m.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 2.8 times the 30-day average volume.
Of the 18 analysts tracking the stock, nine maintain a 'buy', seven recommend a 'hold', and two analysts suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average consensus price target implies a potential downside of 13.2% over the next 12 months.
What Nomura Says:
Reiterates a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 633, implying a potential upside of 1.44%.
Growth in Indian formulations was below the brokerage's estimates.
Sales in Q4 were impacted by divestment of brands, the National List of Essential Medicines, and sales returns related to Covid-19 products.
Estimates brand divestment would have contributed Rs 40–45 crore to the sales decline in Q4.
The remaining can be attributed to the impact of NLEM price cuts and sales returns.
Gross margin declined 167 basis points quarter-on-quarter and was 186 basis points below house estimates.
Says it expects moderation in raw material prices to have some positive impact on the gross margin.
The impact of NLEM price cuts, sales returns, lower contributions from high-margin India businesses, and lower operating income dragged down gross margins.
Rising working capital increased net debt significantly by Rs 650 crore to Rs 2,900 crore in FY23.
Expects the company to clock 6% year-on-year revenue growth in fiscal 2024, while Ebitda margin should be 18.1%.