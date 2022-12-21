Glenmark Pharma Shares Gain After Launch Of New Diabetes Drug

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. gained after the company launched a new diabetes drug.

The high insulin-resistance type II diabetes drug for adults, priced at Rs 14.90 per day, will reduce the daily cost of therapy by 40%, the company said in the exchange filing.

"Being a leader in diabetes therapy in the country, we are proud to introduce Zita‐PioMet, India’s first triple fixed-dose combination for high insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes," said Alok Malik, executive vice president, and business head — India Formulations at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. "The innovative, effective, and affordable drug will help improve glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c."

Shares of the company gained 2.91% to Rs 421.15 apiece as of 10:25 a.m., compared to a 0.18% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded quantity is 0.7 times the 30-day average volume.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, six suggest a 'hold' and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.