ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Glenmark Pharma Shares Gain After Launch Of New Diabetes Drug

The high insulin-resistance type II diabetes drug for adults is priced at Rs 14.90 per day,
Save
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. manufacturing plant in Nashik (image: Company website)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. manufacturing plant in Nashik (image: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. gained after the company launched a new diabetes drug.

The high insulin-resistance type II diabetes drug for adults, priced at Rs 14.90 per day, will reduce the daily cost of therapy by 40%, the company said in the exchange filing.

"Being a leader in diabetes therapy in the country, we are proud to introduce Zita‐PioMet, India’s first triple fixed-dose combination for high insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes," said Alok Malik, executive vice president, and business head — India Formulations at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. "The innovative, effective, and affordable drug will help improve glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c."

Shares of the company gained 2.91% to Rs 421.15 apiece as of 10:25 a.m., compared to a 0.18% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded quantity is 0.7 times the 30-day average volume.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, six suggest a 'hold' and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

U.S. FDA Issues Warning Letter To Glenmark For Lapses At Goa Plant

Opinion
U.S. FDA Issues Warning Letter To Glenmark For Lapses At Goa Plant
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT