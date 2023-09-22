Glenmark Pharma Shares Fall As It Plans To Sell Life Sciences Business

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. fell the most in four months after it agreed to sell 75% stake in its life sciences subsidiary to Nirma Ltd. for Rs 5,651.5 crore

The pharma company will sell shares of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. at Rs 615 apiece, according to an exchange filing. Glenmark Pharma will own 7.84% after the transaction. The deal, subject to customary approvals, is expected to close in FY24.

Nirma will make the mandatory open offer to all public shareholders of Glenmark Life Sciences at Rs 631.20 apiece for an additional 17.33%. That's close to Thursday's closing price of Rs 627.10 apiece.

The deal aligns with Glenmark’s strategic intent of moving up the value chain to "become an innovative, brand-led organisation with continuous focus on our core therapeutic areas of dermatology, respiratory, and oncology", Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director at Glenmark Pharma, said in the statement. "It also presents an opportunity for us to strengthen shareholder value through deleveraging and enhancing our overall return profile.”