Glenmark Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Rises 23%, Beats Estimates

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter, beating estimates.

The Mumbai-based bulk and generic drugmaker's net profit rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 273 crore in the quarter ended December. That compares with the Rs 251 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The after-tax profit includes the impact of certain exceptional items. The company had a one-time gain of Rs 34 crore in Q3, which is net gain from sale of its cardiac brand—Razel's India—and Nepal business, against the remediation cost of the company's Monroe manufacturing site in the U.S.

In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company had an exceptional write-off towards impairment of certain intangible assets.

Sequentially, the after-tax profit of the company rose by 5%.