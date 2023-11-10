Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results: Incurs Loss Of Rs 62 Crore

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The bulk and generic drugmaker incurred a loss of Rs 61.6 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with a profit of Rs 260 crore estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Glenmark Lifesciences is still part of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at Rs 3,587.9 crore as against Rs 3,375.2 crore, recording an increase of 6.3% YoY.