Glenmark Life Sciences Shares Gain After Board Approves Dividend Payout
The company's board has approved a dividend of Rs 21 per share for the current financial year, it said in an exchange filing.
Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. gained the most since Oct. 11, 2022, after its board approved a dividend payout.
The company's board has approved a dividend of Rs 21 per share for the current financial year, it said in an exchange filing.
Shares of the company gained 4.14% to Rs 402.7 apiece as of 11 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.61%.
The total traded volume stood at 6.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.
Four analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 36.8% over the next 12 months.
