Gland Pharma Shares Jump Over 6% Even As Q2 Profit Misses Estimates
The company's Q2 consolidated net profit declined 19.5% YoY to Rs 19.4 crore, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 21.4 crore.
Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. surged over 6% on Tuesday, even as its second-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 19.4 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its exchange filing. This compares with the Bloomberg estimate of a net profit of Rs 21.4 crore.
Gland Pharma Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32% at Rs 1,373 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,314.8 crore)
Ebitda up 9.2% at Rs 324 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 306.1 crore)
Margin at 23.59% vs 28.42%. (Bloomberg estimate: 22.12%)
Profit down 19.5% at Rs 19.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 21.4 crore)
Gland Pharma's stock rose as much as 6.48% to Rs 1,676.95 apiece, the highest since Oct. 11. It pared losses to trade 4.24% lower at Rs 133.1 apiece, compared to a 0.24% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:53 a.m.
It has risen 5.29% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.6.
Twelve out of the 20 analysts tracking Gland Pharma maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets imply a potential downside of 2.4%.