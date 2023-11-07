Gland Pharma Shares Jump Over 6% Even As Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

Gland Pharma's stock rose as much as 6.48% to Rs 1,676.95 apiece, the highest since Oct. 11. It pared losses to trade 4.24% lower at Rs 133.1 apiece, compared to a 0.24% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:53 a.m.

It has risen 5.29% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.6.

Twelve out of the 20 analysts tracking Gland Pharma maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets imply a potential downside of 2.4%.