Gland Pharma Shares Jump Nearly 8% After U.S. FDA Finds No Violation

Shares of Gland Pharma rose 2.93% to Rs 1,329.9 apiece as of 11:03 a.m., compared to a 0.25% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip surged 7.89% so far in the day to hit Rs 1,393.95 apiece, its highest level since May 12. It has fallen nearly 15.7% year-to-date.

Total traded volume stood at 3.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 77 implies that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold', and nine suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 3.3%.