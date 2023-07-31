Gland Pharma Shares Jump Nearly 8% After U.S. FDA Finds No Violation
The drugmaker received a 'No Action Indicated' classification from the U.S. FDA, on the inspection of its Visakhapatnam facility.
Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. surged nearly 8% after the U.S. drug regulator found no violations of its requirements at the company's Visakhapatnam facility.
The drugmaker received 'no action indicated' classification from the U.S. Drug Administration after inspection of its VSEZ Sterile Oncology Facility in Visakhapatnam. The regulator had conducted a 'good manufacturing practise' inspection at the facility between July 20 and July 28. The inspection was concluded with zero Form 483 observations.
Shares of Gland Pharma rose 2.93% to Rs 1,329.9 apiece as of 11:03 a.m., compared to a 0.25% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip surged 7.89% so far in the day to hit Rs 1,393.95 apiece, its highest level since May 12. It has fallen nearly 15.7% year-to-date.
Total traded volume stood at 3.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 77 implies that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold', and nine suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 3.3%.