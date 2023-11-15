Gland Pharma Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Injection To Treat Septic Shock

Gland Pharma Ltd. has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for injection used to treat septic shock.

The pharmaceutical company received the tentative approval for angiotensin II 2.5 ml single-dose vial injection, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The angiotensin II injection is used to increase blood pressure in adults with septic shock and other kind of shock.

Gland Pharma will launch the product with its marketing partner on receipt of final approval, it said.