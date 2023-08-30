BQPrimeMarketsGift Nifty Sees Record Single-Day Trading, Turnover Of Rs 1.07 Lakh Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Gift Nifty Sees Record Single-Day Trading, Turnover Of Rs 1.07 Lakh Crore

The index saw trading activity of 3.36 lakh contracts, and the open interest stood at 3.08 lakh contracts worth $11.9 billion.

30 Aug 2023, 3:02 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bull statue outside India INX - India International Exchange in International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City Gujarat. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) </p></div>
Bull statue outside India INX - India International Exchange in International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City Gujarat. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

India's Gift Nifty witnessed record single-day trading activity, with a turnover of $12.9 billion—or approximately Rs 1.07 lakh crore—on Tuesday.

The index saw trading activity of 3.36 lakh contracts, and the open interest stood at 3.08 lakh contracts worth $11.9 billion, according to a press release.

Since the commencement of full-scale operations, Gift Nifty has witnessed a volume of over 29.4 lakh contracts, with a cumulative turnover of $113.73 billion, the release said.

Gift Nifty, which was set up under an agreement between the NSE International Financial Service Centre and the Singapore Stock Exchange, allows NRIs and foreign investors to trade in Indian stocks.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT