Gift Nifty Sees Record Single-Day Trading, Turnover Of Rs 1.07 Lakh Crore

India's Gift Nifty witnessed record single-day trading activity, with a turnover of $12.9 billion—or approximately Rs 1.07 lakh crore—on Tuesday.

The index saw trading activity of 3.36 lakh contracts, and the open interest stood at 3.08 lakh contracts worth $11.9 billion, according to a press release.

Since the commencement of full-scale operations, Gift Nifty has witnessed a volume of over 29.4 lakh contracts, with a cumulative turnover of $113.73 billion, the release said.

Gift Nifty, which was set up under an agreement between the NSE International Financial Service Centre and the Singapore Stock Exchange, allows NRIs and foreign investors to trade in Indian stocks.