GIC Housing Finance Shares Tumble Over 10% After Q1 Profit Declines

BQPrimeMarketsGIC Housing Finance Shares Tumble Over 10% After Q1 Profit Declines
The housing finance company's consolidated net profit fell 19% year-on-year to Rs 31.8 crore in the June quarter

08 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST
BQPrime
Shares of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. tumbled over 10% on Tuesday after its profit and revenue fell in the first quarter.

The housing finance company's consolidated net profit fell 19% year-on-year to Rs 31.8 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

GIC Housing Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 2% to Rs 268.4 crore.

  • Ebitda up 2.1% to Rs 226 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 84.20% vs 80.82%.

  • Net profit down 19% to Rs 31.8 crore.

Shares of GIC Housing were trading 9.79% lower at Rs 184.75 apiece as of 10:23 a.m., compared to a 0.05% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 10.77%, the most since Dec. 23, 2022.

The stock has declined nearly 12.77% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 16.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 45.07.

