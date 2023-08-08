GIC Housing Finance Shares Tumble Over 10% After Q1 Profit Declines
The housing finance company's consolidated net profit fell 19% year-on-year to Rs 31.8 crore in the June quarter
Shares of GIC Housing Finance Ltd. tumbled over 10% on Tuesday after its profit and revenue fell in the first quarter.
The housing finance company's consolidated net profit fell 19% year-on-year to Rs 31.8 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
GIC Housing Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2% to Rs 268.4 crore.
Ebitda up 2.1% to Rs 226 crore.
Ebitda margin at 84.20% vs 80.82%.
Net profit down 19% to Rs 31.8 crore.
Shares of GIC Housing were trading 9.79% lower at Rs 184.75 apiece as of 10:23 a.m., compared to a 0.05% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 10.77%, the most since Dec. 23, 2022.
The stock has declined nearly 12.77% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 16.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 45.07.