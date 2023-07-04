GIC-Backed $2 Billion Fintech Nium Targets U.S. IPO In Two Years

Nium, valued at about $2 billion, is preparing to go public in the US by the second quarter of 2025, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Prajit Nanu said in an interview in Singapore. Nium, which like larger US peer Stripe Inc. helps companies handle payments, more than doubled its revenue to $82 million last year even as Southeast Asia’s tech and startup industries were hit by rising interest rates and higher levels of inflation.