BQPrimeMarketsGerman 10-Year Government Bond Yield Jumps To Highest Since 2011
German 10-Year Government Bond Yield Jumps To Highest Since 2011

The rate on the securities — a benchmark for borrowing costs in the region — jumped 7 basis points to 2.77%.

21 Sep 2023, 7:19 PM IST
European Union, left, and German national flag outside the Reichstag building in the government district in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. EU countries are worried that Germany's 200 billion borrowing plan will reopen economic divisions the bloc had managed to bridge during the Covid crisis. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
European Union, left, and German national flag outside the Reichstag building in the government district in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. EU countries are worried that Germany's 200 billion borrowing plan will reopen economic divisions the bloc had managed to bridge during the Covid crisis. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- German government bonds tumbled as investors prepared for interest rates in the euro area to remain elevated for longer, sending the 10-year yield to the highest level in over a decade.

The rate on the securities — a benchmark for borrowing costs in the region — jumped 7 basis points to 2.77%. The latest moves follow hawkish messaging by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and data that points to persistent strength in the US labor market.

The outlook is also feeding though to markets in Europe, where money markets are betting on just over two quarter-point cuts by the European Central Bank next year, the fewest since the middle of last month. 

Further out, the market is pricing the ECB’s deposit rate will remain above 3% over the next couple of years, a sea-change for a region accustomed to years of ultra-loose policy.

--With assistance from James Hirai.

