Genus Power Shares Surge Over 15% On Rs 2,207-Crore Order Win

Shares of the company rose as much as 15.78% intraday, before paring gains to trade 8.66% high as of 10:01 a.m., compared to a 0.097% decline in the Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 13.3 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 86, indicating that it may be overbought.

The two analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 28.7% downside over the next 12 months.