Genus Power Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 3,115 Crore Order Win
The company's unity bagged orders for the supply of 34.8 lakh smart metres.
Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. were locked in the upper circuit of 5% on Tuesday after its subsidiary bagged orders worth Rs 3,115 crore for the supply of 34.8 lakh smart metres.
It has received two letters of award for the appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers, including the design of an advance-metering-infrastructure system with supply, installation and commissioning, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Shares of Genus Power rose as much as 4.99% during the day to Rs 273.70 apiece. It pared gains to trade 4.43% higher at Rs 272.25 apiece, compared to a 0.40% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:06 a.m.
It has risen 223.02% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at thee times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.45 as of 10.04 a.m.
Both analysts tracking Genus Power maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 8.7%.