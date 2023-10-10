BQPrimeMarketsGenus Power Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 3,115 Crore Order Win
ADVERTISEMENT

Genus Power Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 3,115 Crore Order Win

The company's unity bagged orders for the supply of 34.8 lakh smart metres.

10 Oct 2023, 10:55 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Genus Power Infrastructure website)</p></div>
(Source: Genus Power Infrastructure website)

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. were locked in the upper circuit of 5% on Tuesday after its subsidiary bagged orders worth Rs 3,115 crore for the supply of 34.8 lakh smart metres.

It has received two letters of award for the appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers, including the design of an advance-metering-infrastructure system with supply, installation and commissioning, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Shares of Genus Power rose as much as 4.99% during the day to Rs 273.70 apiece. It pared gains to trade 4.43% higher at Rs 272.25 apiece, compared to a 0.40% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:06 a.m.

It has risen 223.02% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at thee times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.45 as of 10.04 a.m.

Both analysts tracking Genus Power maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 8.7%.

ALSO READ

Genus Power Expects Multifold Earnings Growth From FY25, Says Joint MD

Opinion
Genus Power Expects Multifold Earnings Growth From FY25, Says Joint MD
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT