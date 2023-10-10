Genus Power Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 3,115 Crore Order Win

Shares of Genus Power rose as much as 4.99% during the day to Rs 273.70 apiece. It pared gains to trade 4.43% higher at Rs 272.25 apiece, compared to a 0.40% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:06 a.m.

It has risen 223.02% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at thee times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.45 as of 10.04 a.m.

Both analysts tracking Genus Power maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 8.7%.