Genus Power Shares Hit Record High After GIC Buys 74% Stake In A New Project

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. jumped nearly 20% after Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC agreed to buy a 74% stake in the company's new smart metering solutions venture for $2 billion.

GIC's affiliate, Gem View Investment, will hold a 74% stake in the platform while the remaining 26% shareholding will be with Genus Power.

Chiswick Investment Pte Ltd, another affiliate of GIC, will invest Rs 519 crore by way of preferential allotment of warrants, as part of the deal. This will constitute 15% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Genus Power on a fully diluted as-converted basis.