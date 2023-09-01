Genus Power Infrastructure Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Rs 2,247-Crore Order Win

Genus Power's stock was trading at Rs 271.5 apiece compared to a 0.31% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:54 a.m.

It has risen 221.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 0.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Two analysts tracking Genus Power maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 7.9%.