Genus Power Expects Multifold Earnings Growth From FY24, Says Joint MD

Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd. expects multifold growth in earnings in fiscal 2024, according to Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, joint managing director at the electricity metre manufacturing firm.

The company recently announced that Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, agreed to buy a 74% stake in its new smart metering solutions venture for $2 billion.

GIC's affiliate, Gem View Investment, will hold a 74% stake in the platform, while the remaining 26% shareholding will be with Genus Power.

The company's stock has risen as much as 31% since Wednesday.

The MD spoke to BQ Prime's Niraj Shah regarding this collaboration to tap the electricity measurement sector.