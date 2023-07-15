Gautam Adani Meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina On Handover Of Godda Power Plant

Last month, Adani Group started exporting electricity to Bangladesh from the 2x800 MW Godda plant on commercial basis as per the power purchase agreement through the dedicated 400 kV transmission lines with net capacity of 1,496 MW. Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd. has 25-year contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board.

Adani Power had informed in an exchange filing on April 6 that a power project had achieved commercial operations.

Electricity supplied from Godda will have a positive impact on Bangladesh’s power situation by replacing costly power generated by using liquid fuel, the group said in a statement. This transition will help Bangladesh reduce the average cost of power purchased.

The Godda power plant is the first in India to have started operations with 100% flue gas desulphurization, selective catalytic reconverter and zero water discharge for minimising emissions and for environment friendly operations in alignment with the norms set by India's Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, the statement said.