Gautam Adani Back Among World’s 20 Richest People After Stock Surge

Billionaire Gautam Adani is back in the league of the world’s 20 richest people after the recent surge in the shares of group companies.

Adani now ranks 19 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $66.7 billion as on Nov. 29.

Adani Group stocks added more than Rs 1.34 lakh crore in investor wealth on Tuesday. While the group’s market capitalisation lost some of the gains on Wednesday, the surge propelled Adani into the top 20.