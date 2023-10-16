Gati Shares Surge Over 14% To One-Month High As Q2 Volumes Rise

Shares of Gati Ltd. surged over 14% to a one-month high on Monday after the total volumes of the cargo distribution and logistics support business rose in the quarter ended September.

The company's total volume rose 18% year-on-year to 3,33,000 metric tonne on account of strong pre-festive ordering. Also, the company's Bengaluru trans-shipment hub is now online, according to an exchange filing.

Total volume, including surface and air express, rose 8% year-on-year to 1,09,000 metric tonne in September 2023. However, this was 3% lower compared to August 2023. The growth momentum continued despite a high base in the same month last year.