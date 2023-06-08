Gati Shares Jump 8% On Higher Volumes In May

Shares of Gati Ltd. surged over 8% on Thursday after its total volume growth showed an improvement in May.

The logistics company's total volume rose 1% year-on-year and jumped 8% over the previous month.

Preparations for upcoming festive season have started, with uptick seen in the last week of May, which should continue over the coming months, the company said in an exchange filing. Moreover, west zone volumes witnessed a positive trend, following the launch of a new superhub at Bhiwandi, it said.

First quarter of FY23 was very strong, the company said, as market dynamics led to certain consolidation that benefitted few players, leading to exceptional volumes in the base quarter.