BQPrimeMarketsGati Shares Jump 8% On Higher Volumes In May
Gati Shares Jump 8% On Higher Volumes In May

Total volume rose 1% year-on-year and jumped 8% over the previous month.

08 Jun 2023, 11:42 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gati Ltd.'s fleet outside the warehouse. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Shares of Gati Ltd. surged over 8% on Thursday after its total volume growth showed an improvement in May.

The logistics company's total volume rose 1% year-on-year and jumped 8% over the previous month.

Preparations for upcoming festive season have started, with uptick seen in the last week of May, which should continue over the coming months, the company said in an exchange filing. Moreover, west zone volumes witnessed a positive trend, following the launch of a new superhub at Bhiwandi, it said.

First quarter of FY23 was very strong, the company said, as market dynamics led to certain consolidation that benefitted few players, leading to exceptional volumes in the base quarter.

Shares of Gati rose 8.09% to Rs 126.3 apiece, compared to 0.22% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 10:36 a.m.

The two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.4%.

