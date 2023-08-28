Garden Reach Shares At Record High On Dempo Tie-Up
This is the company's maiden attempt to diversify in a big way into commercial shipbuilding.
Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after it joined hands with Dempo Group to build commercial vessels on the west coast.
They signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in three premier shipyards of Dempo in Goa and Bhavnagar, Gujarat, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
"This is GRSE's maiden attempt to diversify in a big way in commercial shipbuilding to capture a large market share in construction of commercial vessels, both domestic as well as international," the warship builder said.
Shares of GRSE jumped over 6% to hit a lifetime high of Rs 843.90 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.57% higher at Rs 809.20 apiece compared to a 0.24% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty at 10:43 a.m.
The stock has risen 66.94% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, indicating stock may be overbought.
Out of the five analysts tracking GRSE, three maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one suggests 'hold' and another recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 31.3%.