Garden Reach Shares At Record High On Dempo Tie-Up

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after it joined hands with Dempo Group to build commercial vessels on the west coast.

They signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in three premier shipyards of Dempo in Goa and Bhavnagar, Gujarat, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

"This is GRSE's maiden attempt to diversify in a big way in commercial shipbuilding to capture a large market share in construction of commercial vessels, both domestic as well as international," the warship builder said.