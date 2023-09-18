Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Is Stock Market Open Tomorrow?
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins on Tuesday, September 19 and concludes on September 28.
The share market will remain closed on Tuesday, September 19 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi. According to information available on the NSE website, NSE will not conduct any trading for the entire session on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated across many states of India, especially in Maharashtra. Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Tuesday, September 19, and on the tenth day, which is Thursday, September 28, Ganesh Visarjan, will take place.
Across different parts of the country, Lord Ganesha is known by different names such as Vakratunda, Gajanana, Siddhi Vinayaka, Ekdanta, and Dhoomraketu among others.
The stock exchanges NSE & BSE are open almost every day of the year, except for a few special holidays and weekends.
In September, the stock market will be closed for ten days, of which five are Saturdays and four are Sundays.
Investors need to remember that trading won't be happening on this day and they can plan their investment activities accordingly to avoid any problems.
Stock market holidays in September
September 2: Saturday
September 3: Sunday
September 9: Saturday
September 10: Sunday
September 16: Saturday
September 17: Sunday
September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi (Tuesday)
September 23: Saturday
September 24: Sunday
September 30: Saturday
It is to be noted that trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week, except Saturdays and Sundays, and as per the holiday calendar available on the Exchanges in advance.