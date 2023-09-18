Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Is Stock Market Open Tomorrow?

The share market will remain closed on Tuesday, September 19 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi. According to information available on the NSE website, NSE will not conduct any trading for the entire session on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated across many states of India, especially in Maharashtra. Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Tuesday, September 19, and on the tenth day, which is Thursday, September 28, Ganesh Visarjan, will take place.

Across different parts of the country, Lord Ganesha is known by different names such as Vakratunda, Gajanana, Siddhi Vinayaka, Ekdanta, and Dhoomraketu among others.

The stock exchanges NSE & BSE are open almost every day of the year, except for a few special holidays and weekends.

In September, the stock market will be closed for ten days, of which five are Saturdays and four are Sundays.

Investors need to remember that trading won't be happening on this day and they can plan their investment activities accordingly to avoid any problems.