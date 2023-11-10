Galaxy Surfactants Q2 Results: Profit Falls 8%
Revenue was at Rs 983 crore vs Rs 1,236 crore over the same period last year.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.'s profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The performance surfactants manufacturer's consolidated net profit declined 8% year-on-year to Rs 77.4 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Galaxy Surfactants Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 983 crore vs Rs 1,236 crore, down 20.5%.
Ebitda at Rs 125 crore vs Rs 132 crore, down 5.2%.
Margin at 12.7% vs 10.65%, up 205 bps.
Reported profit at Rs 77.4 crore vs Rs 83.8 crore, down 7.7%.
“This has been a good quarter for us. Volume growth registered across all regions and segments in Q2 FY24 is a strong positive. While the profitability has declined marginally, across the board volume growth clearly implies demand revival. India continues to remain a big positive for us," said U Shekhar, managing director, Galaxy Surfactants.
"Easing inflation and macro issues in Africa, Middle East, and Turkey have enabled strong performance-surfactant volumes recovery. Barring for any adverse spillover effects of the war, we do see this trend continuing."
Barring any adverse supply-led shocks, volume growth should remain in the upper band of 6-8%, he said. Easing inflation and improvement in demand for premium specialties will gradually ensure improvement in Ebitda/MT from FY24-25,” he said.
Shares of Galaxy Surfactants closed 3.17% higher at Rs 2,935 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.15% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.