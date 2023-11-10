Galaxy Surfactants Q2 Results: Profit Falls 8%

“This has been a good quarter for us. Volume growth registered across all regions and segments in Q2 FY24 is a strong positive. While the profitability has declined marginally, across the board volume growth clearly implies demand revival. India continues to remain a big positive for us," said U Shekhar, managing director, Galaxy Surfactants.

"Easing inflation and macro issues in Africa, Middle East, and Turkey have enabled strong performance-surfactant volumes recovery. Barring for any adverse spillover effects of the war, we do see this trend continuing."

Barring any adverse supply-led shocks, volume growth should remain in the upper band of 6-8%, he said. Easing inflation and improvement in demand for premium specialties will gradually ensure improvement in Ebitda/MT from FY24-25,” he said.