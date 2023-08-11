ADVERTISEMENT
Galaxy Surfactants Q1 Results: Profit Falls 25%
It's Q1 revenue fell 19.02% to Rs 941.77 crore vs Rs 1,162.84 crore over the same period last year.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.'s first quarter profit fell.The performance surfactants manufacturer's consolidated net profit declined 25% year-on-year to Rs 75.18 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Galaxy Surfactants Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.02% at Rs 941.77 crore vs Rs 1,162.84 crore.
Ebitda declines 16.79% to Rs 123.18 crore vs Rs 148.02 crore.
Margin at 13.07% vs 12.72%.
Net profit down 25.1% at Rs 75.18 crore vs Rs 100.37 crore.
Shares of Galaxy Surfactants closed 0.40% higher at Rs 2,708.10 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.59% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
