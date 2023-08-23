GAIL India's Rs 30,000-Crore Capex Blueprint For Expansion

The company currently has 15,600 kilometres of pipelines under operation and 4,200 kilometres of pipelines under construction. It will complete 20,000 kilometres of the National Gas Grid in the next calendar year, said Gupta.

The company has commissioned the Dhamra-Angul Mainline with spur lines to Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Cuttack, and Bhubaneshwar. This enables the company’s regasified liquefied natural gas supply from the Dhamra LNG terminal and adds one major gas source to its pipeline network on the east coast.

The company has also won the licence to build, operate, or expand a 160-kilometre natural gas pipeline—the Gurdaspur-Jammu Natural Gas Pipeline—at the recent bidding of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board. With this, GAIL will enable access to natural gas in the northern and northeastern parts of the country.