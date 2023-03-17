GAIL India Signs Pact With Shell To Explore Ethane Sourcing

India's largest gas utility, GAIL, said on Friday it has signed an agreement with Shell Energy India Pvt Ltd to explore ethane sourcing and other opportunities along the energy value chain.

GAIL is planning to import ethane from the U.S. to replace natural gas and naphtha as feedstock at petrochemical plants.

In a statement, GAIL said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shell Energy India to "explore opportunities for infrastructure development for ethane sourcing."

GAIL last month floated a tender to hire a very large ethane carrier for 20 years, starting in mid-2026, for importing ethane from the US. The ship, with a capacity of 80,000 to 99,000 cubic metres, is targeted to take deliveries from the US ports of Marcus Hook, Nederland, Morgan's Point, or Beaumont and deliver ethane at Dahej or Hazira in Gujarat or Dabhol in Maharashtra.