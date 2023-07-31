GAIL Gets 'Buy' Upgrade from UBS On Tariff Integration, Improving Gas Demand

GAIL (India) Ltd.'s rating was upgraded to 'buy' after UBS Group AG's bottom-up zonal revenue analysis of the company.

GAIL could see a series of margin-led earnings going forward due to tariff integration, India's improving gas demand, and the company's pipeline expansion, UBS said in a July 28 note.

The company's higher earnings contribution from the stable transmission business indicates the business is more structural than cyclical, according to the brokerage.

The brokerage also raised the stock's price target from Rs 50 to Rs 150.

Realised Tariff To Recognise Revenue

Given that GAIL is yet to fully appreciate the upside of realised tariffs, UBS estimates the company's FY24–26 transmission revenue to be 11–19% higher than consensus, driven by 6–13% higher realised tariffs.

However, the brokerage doesn't see the possibility of an upward tariff revision due to lower gas prices in its forecast's base case.

Furthermore, the declining cost of gas used as fuel for transmission will help improve company margins, according to UBS. It forecasts a 42% CAGR in transmission Ebitda over FY23–26.

Higher Gas Demand and Upcoming Pipeline

UBS expects India's gas demand to grow from 165 million metric standard cubic meters per day in FY23 to 200 mmscmd by FY26.