BQPrimeMarketsG R Infraprojects Shares Rise After Securing Rs 848 Crore Project
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

G R Infraprojects Shares Rise After Securing Rs 848 Crore Project

Shares of G R Infraprojects Ltd. rose 3.60% to Rs 1,040.75 apiece in trade on Monday.
03 Apr 2023, 11:35 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Flyover project carried out by G R Infraprojects Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Flyover project carried out by G R Infraprojects Ltd. (Source: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of G R Infraprojects Ltd. rose on Monday, compared to the benchmark NSE Nifty 50, which declined by 0.14%.

The company received a letter of award for the construction of a four-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway section of NH163G for Rs 847.87 crore. The highway is from Venkatpur village in Warangal district to Thallasenkesa village in Mahabubabad district of Telangana.

Shares rose 3.60% to Rs 1,040.75 apiece in trade, and the stock advanced as much as 4.92% intraday. Total traded volume stood at 2.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.2.

Out of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 36.7% over the next 12 months.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile After Higher Open; Auto, Realty Stocks Rise

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile After Higher Open; Auto, Realty Stocks Rise
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT