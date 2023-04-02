Fundraising Via REITs, InvITs Hits All-Time Low In FY23

"Given the series of rate hikes, currently sovereign yields are at around 7-7.5% depending on tenor and 'AAA' rated bonds are also offering 7.5-8%. REITs and InvITs have become less attractive given the higher yields on debt. Existing listed REITs and InvITs are yielding lower than the sovereign risk-free rate," Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers' Prabhu said.