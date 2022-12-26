Fund Mobilisation Through Equity, Debt Routes Down 20% In 2022

The year 2021 was extraordinary for fundraising from the equity and debt paths, while 2022 saw a slowdown in capital raising

This is due to elevated volatility provoked by unprecedented inflation globally and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The first half of 2023 could continue to be challenging, largely driven by global macro developments. If the slowdown/recession in the U.S. is mild, then we could see a rally in global markets in the second half of next year, which would aid investor sentiment and the Indian markets as well," said Vishal Chandiramani, Managing Partner Products and COO, TrustPlutus Wealth (India) Pvt. Ltd.