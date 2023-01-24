FSN E-Commerce Ventures Surges After Large Trades, Appoints New CFO

Shares of cosmetics and beauty e-tailer Nykaa, owned by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., gained the most in 10 weeks after a couple of large trades.

Earlier in the day, about 16 lakh and 37.4 lakh shares changed hands in bunched trades at 9:30 and 10:30 am, respectively.

The board of directors also announced the appointment of P. Ganesh as the chief financial officer of the company, effective Feb. 3.