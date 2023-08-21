From India On IndiGo To International On IndiGo

There is a certain swing in its step, which shows it is ready to pursue bigger international ambitions. Under Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers, IndiGo is pursuing a new strategy called 'Towards new heights and across new frontiers'. The airline is rushing to expand into new international markets. IndiGo used to operate to 25 international destinations at the end of June 2022 and is now on track to take that number up to 32 very soon.

In August 2023, IndiGo launched flights between Mumbai and Nairobi, and Jakarta. From Delhi, IndiGo has launched flights to Tbilisi, Georgia, and Baku, Azerbaijan, this month. In September, IndiGo will head to Tashkent and Almaty in Kazakhstan. In many cases, no Indian carrier operates to these destinations.

IndiGo is not just building these routes for Indian travellers to these countries, but in some cases, also offering Indian airports as the transit hubs for connecting traffic. For instance, there is no direct connectivity between Tbilisi and Bangkok, and IndiGo is now offering one of the shortest connections between the two stations via Delhi. The airline had already moved from being a point-to-point carrier to offering connections in India long ago. It could prove crucial for Indian airports to become the international hubs they desire.

IndiGo's management says that it would want to fly to more routes in the five–six-hour flying range from India. IndiGo's CEO, on a recent conference call, said that they did not know yet how much range the Airbus A321XLR would bring, so they have still not figured out where they would fly the planes.

The A321XLR is a new variant of Airbus' popular A321 aircraft, which adds an additional fuel tank to fly farther. The aircraft was expected to bring a range of 4,700 miles, which would theoretically cover all of Europe and Asia and most of Africa from Delhi. That could mean IndiGo could fly to western Europe and the Far East on its narrow-body aircraft.

Besides its own aircraft, IndiGo has currently wet-leased two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines and operates Delhi–Istanbul and Mumbai–Istanbul segments with these aircraft. For these flights, it also added the option to purchase a hot meal on board.

With the 777 operations, it would know if it can fill up a big jet or not and take it from there. There were rumours about an IndiGo wide-body order in July 2023. Reuters reports that this order is still being considered. IndiGo might just be taking its time nailing down the economics before taking this forward as the logical next step.

IndiGo has also taken to selling code-share flights on Turkish Airlines, allowing IndiGo to sell its customers the option to buy a ticket to destinations it does not operate on its own for now, such as those in western Europe. Apart from generating revenue for the airline, this will also generate data for IndiGo as to where it should focus its energies when it is ready to fly to these destinations.