From Gujarat Industries Power To GSFC: Why Gujarat-Based PSUs Are Rallying In Trade

The state has mandated a minimum dividend of at least 30% of profit after tax or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher. In a resolution on Tuesday, it added that the minimum level and maximum permissible level of dividend should be declared.

The state PSUs, which have a net worth of at least Rs 2,000 crore and cash and bank balances of Rs 1,000 crore, will be required to buyback their shares.

"It is expected that the new policy of compulsory dividends and bonus shares will add to the valuation of Gujarat State PSUs," it said in a resolution on Tuesday.