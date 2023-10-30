ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,761.7 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,761.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,328.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 97,669 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 329.85 points up, or 0.52%, at 64,112.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 93.65 points, or 0.49%, higher at 19,40.90.
