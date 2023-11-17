FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Two Days

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Friday after being net buyers over the last two sessions.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 477.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors, who have been net buyers since Oct. 14, also turned sellers and sold equities worth Rs 565.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 97,404 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.