FPIs Turn Net Sellers After One Day
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 494.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,323.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,35,277 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 11 points up, or 0.02%, at 65,087.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 5 points higher, or 0.02%, at 19,347.45.
