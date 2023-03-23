ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers after a day on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 995 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 11th day in a row as they raked in equities worth Rs 1,668.8 crore.
Foreign portfolio investors have remained net sellers so far in 2023, offloading around Rs 51,080.9 crore.
Indian equity benchmarks snapped a two-day gaining streak and closed lower after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points.
The BSE Sensex closed 289 points lower, or 0.50%, at 57,925.28, while the Nifty 50 ended 75 points down, or 0.44%, at 17,076.90.
