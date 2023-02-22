ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers after a day on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 579.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up Rs 371.6 crore worth of equities.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 43,086 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The Sensex closed 928 points lower, or 1.53%, at 59,744.98, while the Nifty 50 ended 272 points down, or 1.53%, at 17,554.30.
