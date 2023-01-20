ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,002.25 crore, according to NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers after a day on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,002.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors, mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,509.9, according to NSE data.
Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 19,880.1 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 237 points or 0.39% lower at 60,621.77 while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 80 points or 0.44% to end at 18,025.65.
