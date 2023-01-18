FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Overseas Investors in Indian equities turned net sellers after a day on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 319.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the ninth straight day, mopping up stocks worth Rs 1,226 crore, according to NSE data.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 18,277.8 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.