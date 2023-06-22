FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday, a day after buying the highest amount of stocks in almost four months.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 693.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third straight day and bought equities worth Rs 219.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 29,718 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 58,977 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.