FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Two Days

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday after two sessions of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 61.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 305.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,34,485 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.