FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Selling For Four Sessions

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Thursday after being net sellers for four consecutive sessions.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 255.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors continued to be buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 457.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 94,916 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.